Foo Fighters, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen to appear at Joe Biden's inauguration

Foo Fighters and John Legend will join Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria and Bruce Springsteen at Joe Biden's inauguration.

They will all be appearing at the primetime Celebrating America television special - which will be hosted by Tom Hanks - on Wednesday (Jan 20) after the President-elect is sworn in at the US Capitol.

Organisers have confirmed that Eva and Kerry "will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances".

Dave Grohl and his band join John and Bruce as musical acts performing remotely.

The team behind the special have promised the event - set to air on most of the major broadcast and cable news networks - "will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild".

The special will also feature speeches by Biden, 78, and 56-year-old Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

As previously announced, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato are all set to perform too.

Ant and Justin will deliver a rendition of their own track Better Days.

Timberlake said this week he was "incredibly excited" by the chance to mark such a special occasion, and called it an "honour".

He quipped: "We got the phone call to be asked for that and I was, 'Uhh yes!'"

And Biden's own inaugural team have promised to "highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before".

The organisers added in a statement: "The programme will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers."

Meanwhile, they have also encouraged a day of service on Monday (Jan 18) to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and they are holding a memorial for victims of the coronavirus the following day.