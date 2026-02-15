Foo Fighters release new music with only one featuring vocals

Foo Fighters have released new music on their website.

However, out of 10 new pieces of music, only one of them features a vocal and all are between five and 13 seconds long.

According to Variety, no information has been shared about the new riffs but they are believed to be part of the songs that will form a new album, the band's first since 2023's But Here We Are.

The song snippets can be accessed on the website by clicking on band posters or photographs stuck to a wall in a bedroom filled with a guitar, CDs and some dirty clothes.

Frontman Dave Grohl recently confirmed that the band's 12th album is complete.

During the band's one-off show in Tasmania, Australia last month, he told the crowd: "We'll be back here sooner than you think. I know when we're coming back! It is before my next birthday (Jan 14, 2027), just so you know.

"And we might have a whole new record of f***ing songs that we just finished the other day. I don't know!"

Foo Fighters released two new tracks last year Today's Song and Asking For A Friend, as well as live album Are Playing Where??? Vol. I, which dropped in October.

They kicked off their Take Cover tour in Mexico last month but they had to hit the road without guitarist Pat Smear, who was forced to sit out the shows after breaking "multiple bones in his foot" in a "bizarre gardening accident".

The band made light of the situation by mocking up a fake magazine cover of the 66-year-old musician in a wheelchair with his bone scan in a pullout.

The headline read: "Breaking News. Pat Smear Bizarre Gardening Accident!"

It references This Is Spinal Tap, the 1984 mockumentary in which the fictional band's former drummer, Stumpy Pepys, is said to have died in a "bizarre gardening accident", and the authorities supposedly declared it "best left unsolved".

Jason Falkner, who usually plays for Beck and St. Vincent, has been filling in for Pat while he heals.

The cover was captioned on the band's Instagram: "BREAKING NEWS! In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s*** out of his left foot.

"This means he'll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We'll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible.

"Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he's on the mend."

