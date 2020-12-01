Food critic Chua Lam takes on YouTube at age 79, amassing 20,000 subscribers in 2 weeks

It's not every day that you see a 79-year-old YouTuber.

Well, the online personality we are talking about is not just any older person. It is Hong Kong food critic Chua Lam, who last made the headlines for getting into hot water over criticising hotpot last year.



The famous columnist and TV personality started his own YouTube channel just last month and has already gained over 30,000 subscribers.

His first video alone raked in more than 200,000 views, a solid testament to his popularity with a digitally savvy audience.

In his videos, he travels to different speciality shops in Hong Kong, teaching his audience how to buy the most authentic ingredients for different types of cuisines. He has also shown some of his personal quirks, such as his favourite way of eating bread – by rubbing a garlic clove on it.

Audiences are treated to mouth-watering food visuals as well as scenes of Chua personally cooking in the kitchen.

To thank his viewers and fans for the huge support he has received for his new online venture, Chua uploaded a video last week and said: "In just two weeks, 20,000 people have already subscribed to the channel and it is a very good number. I hope I can do even better in the future."

