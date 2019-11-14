'Ford v Ferrari': Racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

Cast members Christian Bale (R) and Matt Damon pose for a portrait while promoting the film "Ford v Ferrari" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 6, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

You don't need to be a motor racing fan to watch "Ford v Ferrari" because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.

Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the movie opening on Friday in US theatres is based on the little-known true story of the American and British car designers and engineers who built the Ford GT40 to take on Italy's fabled Ferrari team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

"It doesn't matter if you don't know anything about racing," said Bale.

"That is what we really had to struggle with. ... You can get a film where you can get absolutely devoted to beautiful shots of bumpers and engines and all that. But this essentially comes down to a story about this incredible friendship but told at, you know, 230 miles an hour," he said.

Bale dropped some 70 pounds (31 kg) from his last screen outing as former US Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" to play eccentric British driver Ken Miles. Damon plays American racer and designer Carroll Shelby who was hired by a curmudgeonly Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) to build a car with Miles that would defeat Ferrari at Le Mans.

Different versions of the script have been around for about 10 years, but Damon said the one that made it to screen "kind of boiled it down to Miles and to Shelby."

"I'm not into motor racing at all," Damon admitted. "I was so moved by the script that I wanted to spend six months making it, so hopefully the audience will feel the same."

Nevertheless, the race scenes have won plaudits. Autoweek called the film "your new best racing movie ever," while Car and Driver said the racing was "suspenseful" and the cars "look fantastic."

Rather than using computer-generated imagery, director James Mangold used real cars and a team of experienced racing drivers for stunts that put the audience inside the cramped, noisy cockpits. Bale also completed a high-performance driving course.

"The cars and the car action on the road is 100 per cent cars. We shot cars with men in them," said Mangold.

"What we tried to do in constructing the races is take you into the cars and into the pits ... meaning getting you involved in the drama of what is going on inside those little cabs hurtling at 200 miles an hour," he said.

More about
Hollywood Cars movies

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He's 42, she's 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' age gap

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES