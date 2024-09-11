Former actor Huang Yiliang in court for driving van into cyclist

Two years after his jail term, former actor Huang Yiliang is in a tight spot again.

The 63-year-old, also known as Ng Aik Leong, was charged in court today (Sept 11) for driving a van into a cyclist at around 8.20pm on Sept 20 last year.

The collision reportedly left 27-year-old Bhatt Paras Krishna hurt.

Yiliang was handed one count for violating the Road Traffic Act by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

The charge sheet stated that he allegedly failed to exercise care when driving out from a slip road located along Cavenagh Road onto Bukit Timah Road, towards Serangoon Road.

The cyclist allegedly had the right of way.

Yiliang was offered a $10,000 bail and is expected to be back in court on Nov 15.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to $5,000, and disqualification from driving for five years.

This isn't his first run-in with the law.

In 2022, he began serving a 10-month jail term for assaulting his employee with a metal scraper. He said he was upset with his worker for not following his instructions while doing cleaning work.

Yiliang was a Mediacorp actor for over 20 years before leaving in 2008 to set up a production house. He was married to veteran actress Lin Meijiao from 1991 before their split in 1997.

Their daughter, actress Chantalle Ng, was a few months old when Meijiao filed for divorce.

