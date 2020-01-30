Former actress says Harvey Weinstein groped, propositioned her

NEW YORK - A costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Wednesday (Jan 29) that the former producer groped her under her skirt and later propositioned her for sex in exchange for movie contracts.

The woman, Dawn Dunning, is not among the women Weinstein is charged with assaulting.

She is one of three women who prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against Weinstein by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The accusations fuelled the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct. Weinstein's trial is widely seen as an important milestone in the movement.

Weinstein, who produced The English Patient and Shakespeare In Love, has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Dunning said on Wednesday that in the spring of 2004, Weinstein invited her to a hotel in SoHo where a film was being staged.

When she arrived, she said, Weinstein led her into a bedroom and, without warning, put her hand up her skirt and on her vagina.