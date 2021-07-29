Former AOA member Kwon Mina attempted suicide, now unconscious: Reports

South Korean media reported earlier this afternoon (July 29) that K-pop singer Kwon Mina has attempted suicide.

A friend was unable to contact Mina on the phone and went to her home to check on her this morning. The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for excessive bleeding.

She is reportedly alive but unconscious.

Almost exactly one year ago, Mina alleged that she had been bullied for 10 years while she was a member of the popular girl group AOA. She later revealed her tormentor to be the group's leader Jimin.

Another member Seolhyun allegedly kept mum about the bullying.

The controversy continues till today. Recently, Mina's boyfriend was accused of cheating on his then-girlfriend with Mina, which unleashed another round of criticism from the public

A media report said that earlier today, Mina had posted on her personal Instagram account lashing out at haters who had sent her malicious direct messages.

"Did I do drugs? Did I kill someone? Did I curse? Was I a school bully? Did I go to a host bar? Did I drink and drive? Did I beat someone up? You're telling me I should die like my dad?" she wrote.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com