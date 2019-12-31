Former Bros singer Matt Goss treated for PTSD after mum's 'very violent' death

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Matt's mother Carol died in 2014 after battling cancer and he has revealed that he sought treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as he struggled to cope with the loss.

Speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Matt, 51,  said: "I actually went to see a grief counsellor after mum passed. She said I had PTSD because of what happened, and it didn't compute with me."

Matt revealed his mother's death was "very violent" in the end and he found it difficult to watch.

He explained: "It's a memory that I've never spoken about, but it's one of those things that it's not just about leaving, it's the things that go into trying to keep her alive and trying to maintain her dignity.

"We got her an IV and that ruptured her stomach and it was a very, very violent experience that I saw. I knew that I wouldn't have a mother within 12 hours and sure enough, it was 12 hours later when she passed.

"It was something that I've worked through. I managed to not see it every day now, but it was something that I'm glad I was there for because that really was probably my mom's final moment."

Matt also admitted he wishes he had asked his mother more about her favourite things before she died.

He said: "I didn't have that conversation. I was so terrified. I wish I'd gone back there and been less fearful and ask the questions that could keep me company now, you know, things that would allow me to paint a wall a certain colour that she loved."

More about
celebrities singer mental health

TRENDING

Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF&#039;s list of medical providers, says CEO
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
New Year&#039;s Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties
New Year's Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties
Moneymakers or fakers? The rise in Asia of get-rich-quick speakers
Moneymakers or fakers? The rise in Asia of get-rich-quick speakers

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
4 ways to spend New Year&#039;s Eve in Singapore on a budget
4 ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore on a budget
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats

SERVICES