Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial

SINGAPORE - Former television actress Lin Liyun was buried at sea on Monday (Dec 16) following her funeral and cremation.

Lin died of pneumonia last Saturday (Dec 14). She was 58.

According to local evening daily Shin Min Daily News, Lin had no religious affiliation in life and felt that a sea burial would be "freer".

The actress' husband Chen Zhicheng said Lin had idolised her grandfather.

He said to the news outlet: "In her grandfather's time, sea burials were not common but he chose to depart in that way and I think that influenced her."

The former actress was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy - a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and one's movement - in 2010.

Lin told Shin Min in a 2015 interview that she began using a wheelchair in 2014.

The eldest of Lin's three children, 29-year-old dance student Chen Meiqi, told Chinese publication Lianhe Wanbao: "My mother always encouraged us to be independent - she was a strong woman and our role model.

"She always told us growing up that when she was hurt, she would not cry or whine to her mum and dad, and that we need to be able to take care of ourselves instead of relying on others," she added.

The funeral for former actress Lin Liyun was held on Dec 16, 2019. Her husband Chen Zhicheng (third from left) said his wife's preference for a sea burial was influenced by her grandfather. PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Lin starred in various Channel 8 drama serials in the 1980s, such as CID 83 (1983) opposite the late actor Huang Wenyong, who died after a six-month battle with lymphoma in 2013 at age 60.