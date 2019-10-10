Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech makes ice hockey switch

Former Czech international Petr Cech ended his playing career with Arsenal at the end of last season before rejoining Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor in June.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

Petr Cech is making the switch from football to ice hockey after the former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper signed for British fourth-tier outfit Guildford Phoenix.

The 37-year-old former Czech international ended his playing career with Arsenal at the end of last season before rejoining Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor in June.

He said he would play for the Phoenix in his spare time.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get match experience," Cech, who will play as a goaltender, said in a statement on the club's website.

Cech, who played the sport as a youngster before switching to soccer, could make his debut for the Surrey-based side on Sunday when they take on Swindon Wildcats 2.

"I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play," Cech added.

"After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."

Cech spent 11 years as a player at Chelsea, winning 13 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, the Champions League and Europa League, before moving to London rivals Arsenal in 2015.

