Former child actor sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs over alleged sexual assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being sued by a former child actor over an alleged sexual assault.

The disgraced music mogul — who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year — is the subject of legal action from an anonymous man identified in court documents as John Doe, who claimed he crossed paths with the 56-year-old rapper at a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in 2007.

According to Daily Mail online, the man claimed Sean asked to talk to him in private about his career and allegedly began "rubbing on parts of his body" before performing oral sex while "pleasuring" himself, though the then-underage actor told the rapper he felt uncomfortable.

Sean is said to have left the room after telling John Doe he would "keep him in mind for possible opportunities", and the young actor then left the party.

A spokesperson for Sean branded the claims in the lawsuit "false and ridiculous" and suggested the lawsuit was a cash grab.

The representative said in a statement: "The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers.

"Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."

News of the lawsuit comes just a week after it was revealed Sean could face new sexual battery charges after allegations were made by Jonathan Hay, a celebrity publicist.

Venusse D Dunn, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's chief of communications, told the Daily Mail that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have both laid out separate presentations on investigations into the alleged victims claims and the case is under review.

Hay previously filed a lawsuit against Sean in July 2025, and in the civil complaint he accused the latter of sexual battery in 2020.

In a statement to the newspaper this week, Hay described himself as a "survivor" and said: "Having my painful experiences heard and validated by the LAPD and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is an undeniable turning point."

He added: "This progress marks a significant victory in my fight for total accountability. I am certain that justice will be achieved and that full responsibility will be enforced."

In November 2025, Sean's civil attorney Jonathan Davis issued a statement in response to Hay's lawsuit.

He told CNN at the time: "As Mr Combs's legal team has repeatedly stated for over a year now, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus.

"Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone.

"He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided — and not in the media — based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations."

In his original lawsuit late last year, Hay alleged that Sean had masturbated in front of him onto a shirt which belonged to the latter's late friend and hip-hop icon Notorious BIG, also known as Christopher Wallace.

Hay also accused Sean of forced oral sex in 2021.

CJ Wallace, the son of BIG, filed a counterclaim which resulted in a now-contested default judgement against Hay last month.

Sean was previously due to be released from prison on June 4, 2028 after originally looking at a May 2028 release, but the date shifted again over the past few months.

In March, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed Combs was looking at an April 25 release from the Fort Dix low correctional facility, but it then listed the date as April 15, moving up by 10 days.

He has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024, while he was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

His eight-week trial earlier last year resulted in acquittals on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but he was convicted on prostitution-related offences.

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