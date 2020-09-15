Former DJ Daniel Ong and wife get couple tattoos to celebrate anniversary

Former DJ Daniel Ong and his wife Fay Tan recently uploaded a sweet snapshot of their hands clasped together on their respective Instagram accounts. But a pair of angel wings on the back of their forearms caught netizens' attention.

Revealing in his post on Sept 9 that the pair had gotten new tattoos to commemorate their anniversary, Daniel wrote: “Better together. Now we fly. Happy anniversary love.”

Fay, a 35-year-old art teacher, echoed his words in her post: “Better together.”

Turns out, the pair had gotten couple tattoos to commemorate the second anniversary of when they first fell for each other.

But why angel wings in particular?

The former Mediacorp radio DJ told 8Days that the pair of wings signify them soaring for “new heights together” and is a reminder that they are “blessed”.

It is also synonymous with the pair’s captions of “better together”, according to the 44-year-old. He said: “One each ‘cos when we hold hands, it becomes complete.”

Daniel added that it is also because Fay’s name sounds like ‘fly’ in Chinese.

“When I see it I think of her. She lifts me up on a daily basis,” he added.

Daniel and Fay first met in 2018 through the dating platform Coffee Meets Bagel and quickly found common ground with one another, especially with them both being single parents.

The pair got engaged during a romantic holiday in the Maldives in August 2019 and tied the knot on Feb 2 this year.