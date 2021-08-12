Former Doctor Who showrunner hits out at Loki for its 'pathetic and feeble' bisexual reveal

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has hit out at Loki for its "pathetic and feeble" scene in which the titular character reveals he is bisexual.

In the new Disney+ series, Tom Hiddleston's villainous Marvel character reveals his sexuality during a conversation with Lady Loki, also known as Sylvie, in the third episode Lamentis, a moment which was heralded on social media by fans.

Sylvie says: "Must've been would-be princess or perhaps, another prince?"

Prompting Loki to reply: "A bit of both, I suspect the same as you", implying he has had both male and female partners in the past.

Davies is responsible for bringing acclaimed homosexual dramas Queer As Folk and It's A Sin to television screens and for introducing gay and bisexual characters into Doctor Who during his time as showrunner, and he was far from impressed with the limited screen time such a momentous moment was given in a franchise as important as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a Q&A about LGBTQ+ representation with Swansea University, he fumed: "I think huge, clanging warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney+ especially.

"I think that's a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone's like, 'Oh my god, it's like a pansexual show.' It's like one word. He said the word 'prince,' and we're meant to go, 'Thank you, Disney! Aren't you marvelous?'

"It's pathetic. It's a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told."

Loki director Kate Herron took to Twitter in the wake of the scene airing on the streaming service and insisted she was proud to have been able to reveal Loki's sexuality, even if it may have been a "small step".

She tweeted: "From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am, too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon."