Former drummer of My Chemical Romance dies, aged 44

Former My Chemical Romance star Bob Bryar has died aged 44.

The musician - who previously served as the drummer in the rock band - was found dead at his home in Tennessee on Wednesday (Nov 27), after last being seen on Nov 4, TMZ reports.

The drummer's cause of death remains unknown, but it's not being treated as suspicious.

Bryar actually took to social media on Nov 5 to heap praise on Emily Armstrong.

The 38-year-old singer replaced Chester Bennington - who died in July 2017, aged 41 - as Linkin Park's lead vocalist earlier this year, and Bryar took to X to lavish praise on her.

Bryar wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Emily armstrong is destroying, shredding faces and making chester proud. She was the perfect choice. And she had to deal with the initial hate. That s*** is hard. Trust me. Word up. (sic)"

Bryar replaced Matt Pelissier as the drummer in My Chemical Romance, after the band released Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge in 2004.

Bryar toured with the band for many years, before his sudden and unexplained exit from the group in 2010.

The band released a statement at the time, acknowledging that it was a "painful decision" and that it was "not taken lightly".

My Chemical Romance - which currently comprises of Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro, and Mikey Way - said: "As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways. This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly.

"We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours and expect you all to do the same."

The drummer acted as the sound engineer for several groups over the years. However, Bryar announced his retirement from the music industry in 2014.

