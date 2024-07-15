Huang Zitao finally confirms romance with ex-SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang

There have been rumours about them dating for years, and even purported marriage plans, but Huang Zitao has never even confirmed a relationship with Xu Yiyang.

Until now, that is.

The Chinese singer, 31, posted a Douyin video yesterday (July 14) showing his phone lock screen image to be one of Yiyang, 26.

His phone takes up the full screen, and when he pulls his hand away, it reveals Yiyang behind him, and the video transitions to the happy couple dancing and running in a field.

Fellow singer Yiyang posted a similar video on her own Douyin, with her phone lock screen being Zitao and him standing behind her.

#HuangZitao and #XuYiyang share new vids on Douyin as they’ve officially announced their relationship pic.twitter.com/aaHfWZsROA — cdrama tweets (@dramapotatoe) July 14, 2024

The couple also shared the good news on Weibo, with Yiyang posting photos of them at the beach with the caption: "Make a wish at sunset."

Zitao shared photos of themselves kissing from the same photoshoot, writing: "May we always be us."

Yiyang previously said that she met Zitao in 2014, while he was a member of the K-pop group Exo and she was selected to be a trainee at the same company, SM Entertainment.

Zitao left Exo in 2015 and returned to China, where he set up his own agency, Z.Tao Studio. Yiyang was part of SM Rookies but did not debut, joined Zitao's company L.Tao Entertainment in 2018 and made her solo debut in 2020.

Tao and Yiyang met for the first time on 2014. Tao already debuted and Yiyang was a trainee #ZTAO #HuangZitao pic.twitter.com/MsfPIYNbkF — hztttao (@noviaini) June 30, 2024

Fans were pleased to see the couple confirm the open secret.

"After four years of speculations and denials. Let's go!" a user on X commented.

Another wrote: "Waiting for their marriage announcement next."

