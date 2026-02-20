Former F.I.R member Real Huang establishes entertainment company's headquarters in Singapore

Former member of pop group F.I.R Real Huang will be setting up the headquarters of his company Fire Entertainment in Singapore.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter, who turns 46 next month, wrote in a social media post on Feb 18: "Taiwan is my starting point, but this time, I chose the destination. Fire Entertainment officially chooses Singapore for their international headquarters."

While he did not reveal the address here, he shared that he chose the city because he is targeting a global outreach and Singapore is the best location due to English as the language medium and its trusted financial and corporate structure, among other reasons.

Real ended his post with: "We are not building for Asia. We are building for the world."

On his Fire Group's Instagram page, the company announced that they seek to build a "music ecosystem" to connect creativity, education, production and global distribution under one structure.

In 2026, they also aim to launch creative bases across different cities that link 12 Asian countries together; train young music creators, idol talents and singer-songwriters; and produce original songs through single releases, soundtracks and commercial collaborations.

Real debuted in Taiwanese showbiz in 2004 as the guitarist for pop rock band F.I.R., which also included producer-keyboardist Ian Chen and former lead singer Faye. He announced his withdrawal from the band in 2024.

He married Taiwanese influencer Flora Li in 2014 and they have two daughters together. In October 2025, Real announced on social media that he is retiring as a singer to focus on being a full-time dad and music teacher to spend more time with his family.

He added then that he may still post his songs occasionally or perform his songs on stage for education and charity.

"This is not the end but a new beginning," Real wrote in his post.

[[nid:730171]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.