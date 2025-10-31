Former Hong Kong actor Lawrence Yan dies at 59

Former Hong Kong actor Lawrence Yan, also known as Zhen Zhiqiang, has died aged 59.

He appeared in several dramas, including Heroic Legend Of The Yang’s Family and A Cruel Lover, in 1994.

In an obituary posted on Weibo on Friday (Oct 31), his wife, Fang Xinyuan, revealed that "he passed away peacefully in Shanghai on Oct 21".

"Throughout his life, he was a man of gentle refinement, whose artistic achievements shone brightly in Hong Kong, and whose virtues enriched his family and friends," she wrote.

"His widow, Fang Xinyuan, and the entire family were by his side. In consideration of his humble and modest nature, his funeral arrangements will be kept simple.

She said the date and location of the funeral will be announced later.

"We are deeply grateful for the kindness and support from all our friends and relatives, and we pray that everyone will remember his exemplary artistic character and integrity."

He is believed to have suffered heart problems after playing basketball and subsequently died, according to some media reports.

Lawrence started his acting career in 1989. He first signed with Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB after joining its martial artist training class.

He was reportedly working as a hotel assistant manager when he switched to showbiz.

He left TVB four years later and signed with rival company ATV, which he left in 2000. Then, he intended to leave the industry and shift his focus to golf, getting a licence to teach the sport.

Even though he returned to TVB in 2004, he left in 2009, claiming that the salary was not enough.

He is believed to have quit acting and moved to China to develop a catering business.

[[nid:724656]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com