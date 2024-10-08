Former NCT member Taeil allegedly charged with sexually assaulting drunk woman with 2 men

Former NCT member Moon Tae-il, mononymously known as Taeil, has allegedly been charged with sexually assaulting a drunk woman with two other men.

According to South Korean media reports yesterday (Oct 7), the 30-year-old was investigated by the police on charges of special quasi-rape.

The term describes the use of a weapon in or multiple perpetrators sexually assaulting a person who is incapable of resistance. If convicted, the crime is punishable by at least seven years in prison or life imprisonment.

It is said that none of the two acquaintances involved are celebrities.

In response to the reports, his former agency SM Entertainment released a brief statement yesterday: "It is difficult to comment as the matter is currently under investigation."

Taeil was investigated by the police in June, with the news breaking only in August and SM Entertainment announcing immediately that Taeil had been removed from the K-pop group NCT. His case was sent to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office on Sept 12.

He made his debut in 2016 in the sub-unit NCT U and was also in another sub-unit NCT 127.

