Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend

Former radio DJ Daniel Ong successfully proposed to his artist girlfriend Fay Tan while on holiday in Maldives on Aug 21, 2019.
PHOTO: Daniel Ong
Jan Lee
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Former radio DJ turned businessman Daniel Ong is getting hitched again.

The 43-year-old proposed to his girlfriend Fay Tan - an artist and founder of her own art studio Art Chamber - while on holiday in the Maldives at Club Med Finolhu Villas.

The couple is currently there on vacation.

Ong posted about his successful proposal on Thursday (Aug 22) on his Instagram and said that he had been planning the big moment since two months ago.

He added: "No cameras, no flash mob, no big public proposal... just us."

Ms Tan also posted about the proposal on Instagram, with a picture of her wearing the engagement ring.

She said: "My random man popped a not so random question! Of course my answer is yes, I love you so much."

View this post on Instagram

So, this just happened. 🌈 SHE SAID YES!!!❤️❤️❤️ I cried. She cried. Was so damn nervous, trying to hide this moment for the last 2 months. 🤣 Brought her to the “last chair”, asked her to pose on top, took a few pics...then told her how happy she makes me, and how I wanted her to be happy. ❤️ Gave her my speech that I’ve been rehearsing for a while in my head. Got down on one knee and popped the Q!🌈🌈🌈🌈 No cameras, no flash mob, no big public proposal... just us. 😍 Me n u my love. ❤️❤️ Our moment forever. Came to Maldives a single man, headed back with a fiancé. 💍 ❤️ #clubmedfinolhu #private #fiance #ididit #wedidit #yay #happy #ijustwannabehappy #bemine #mygirl @fayfaytan #mybaby #mylove #soinlove #taken #justwannamakeherthehappiest #wedeservelove #proposal #jannpaul @jannpaul

A post shared by Daniel Ong (@daniel_ong_singapore) on

This will be Ong's second marriage. He was previously married to host and actress Jaime Teo, 42. The two founded the successful cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes together and later sold the business.

They got divorced in 2016 after nine years of marriage and co-parent their nine-year-old daughter Renee. The trio had appeared together in an Instagram post earlier this year, celebrating Renee's birthday.

Ms Tan, who is in her 30s, also has a four-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The soon-to-be-wed couple are affectionate on social media and often post photos of their dates, including outings with both their children.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit

