Former supermodel Jodie Kidd now runs a pub

Jodie Kidd has opened up about the hardships of becoming a landlady.

The 41-year-old former supermodel swapped the limelight for the peace and quiet in West Sussex where she pours pints for the residents in her local pub.

For the past few years, she has been working away making her boozer the perfect place for the locals to unwind.

Speaking to New! magazine, Jodie said: "I bought my local pub about three years ago and I've spent a lot of time stripping it out. I did a lot of the interiors and decorated it. Now it's been up and running for a couple of years, I've become very understanding of the wonders and hardships of being a landlady."

Though she admitted the hospitality industry can be tough, Jodie is delighted to be able to support her community by sourcing her produce locally.

She continued: "It's a really tough industry - we're losing three pubs a day and in the countryside they're so important to the community. We sponsor our local cricket team, we have our WI meetings and there is so much more to it, rurally. My ethos with the pub is to support local producers - I didn't want to get in anything from further than a 25-mile radius. It's been blood, sweat and tears, but it's fun now."

What's more, her new business has landed her a TV role, and Jodie can't wait to get back into showbiz.

When asked if she has any TV projects in the pipelines, she replied: "There are a few. One is involving the pub industry and one is involving cars, which I love. Doing crazy things like buying your local pub is great fun, but I'm excited to get back to what I love and adore, which is getting in front of the camera."