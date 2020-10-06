Former Taiwanese idol Ming Dao, 40, now a father: Report

Former popstar idol Ming Dao, 40, has finally become a father, according to an exclusive report by CTWant.

The Taiwanese digital publication spotted the ex-183 Club member out and about with his partner and a baby on June 4 at the Yangmingshan National Park. The infant, according to the report, looks to be about a month old, prompting speculation that in addition to laying low to avoid the Covid-19 pandemic, Ming Dao was also preparing for the arrival of his child.

The actor-model was described to be a doting father, and from a video that was taken, could be seen showering his little bundle of joy with kisses.

His partner Wang Tingxuan was also seen with a ring on her ring finger, which could be an indication that the couple have finally married, wrote CTWant.

Back in 2017, Ming Dao was spotted grocery shopping with a mystery woman who was later identified to be Tingxuan, a former member of Taiwanese girl group Kiss. However, his agency MID Entertainment rubbished those claims in a statement then, stressing that there was no factual information in the reports about his relationship.

If the baby news is true, then this will be a spark of joy and hope in a sad year for the family as the actor's brother was suspected of killing his wife and child in a grisly murder-suicide in January.

Taiwanese news outlet Apple Daily reported back then that Ming Dao's brother, Lin, was found hanging from a tree while his 40-year-old wife and 12-year-old son were found dead beside him.

