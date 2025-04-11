Former TVB actor Ku Feng dies aged 94

Former TVB actor Ku Feng has died at the age of 94.

According to media reports, his family found him dead in his apartment on March 27. The cause of death was not revealed.

The news was confirmed by his friends, Hong Kong actors Barry Wai and Susan Shaw.

When contacted by Sing Tao News, actor Philip Keung, Ku Feng's co-star in The Impotent King (2005), said he was a mentor and senior he respected. "This is a great pity. I hadn't been in contact with him for a long time… He taught me a lot when we worked together in the past. I will miss him greatly and hope he rests in peace."

While talking about his early days in the industry in a variety show last year, 58-year-old Philip shared how Ku Feng had given him encouragement when another senior actor told him to quit acting and pursue cooking instead.

"Your time will come. Don't change careers," Philip recalled Ku Feng telling him then.

Ku Feng, whose real name is Chan Sze-man, was best known for his roles in films like Tiger Killer (1982) and Dai Zui De Nv Hai (1983), with both garnering him the Best Supporting Actor trophies at the Golden Horse Awards.

He reportedly starred in over 100 movies since the 1960s, many of which were produced by Shaw Brothers Studio.

In the 1990s, he joined Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, starring in memorable series such as The Duke of the Mount Deer (1998), Healing Hands (1998), and Forensic Heroes (2005). He left showbiz in 2013.

[[nid:716629]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com