Former TVB and Mediacorp actor Mak Ho Wai dies at 76

Former actor Mak Ho Wai has died at the age of 76.

His good friend, Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, confirmed the news on Thursday (April 14) by sharing a tribute to the late actor on her social media platforms.

She wrote: "Old Hero, you're at peace... You have left us countless memories... Though you're no longer here, but your laughter is always around... I hope in our next life, we're fated to be friends again."

The cause of death is unknown although Hong Kong media reported that it was either a heart attack or leukaemia.

Ho Wai started his showbiz career in Hong Kong and starred in shows like The Justice of Life (1989) and The Greed of Man (1992).

After his last TVB production Crime and Passion (1994), he moved to Singapore where he acted in local productions like The Golden Pillow (1995) and Morning Express (1995).

He was also known for his role as Old Hero on the 1996 Chinese sitcom Don't Worry, Be Happy which starred Chew Chor Meng and Quan Yi Fong.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Ho Wai eventually left showbiz and became a docent at the National Museum of Singapore.

