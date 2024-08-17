'Fortunately, the surgery was successful': Korean actor Jang Keun-suk announces thyroid cancer diagnosis

South Korean singer-actor Jang Keun-suk has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, he announced in a YouTube video yesterday (Aug 16).

The 37-year-old, nicknamed the Prince of Asia, titled his video 'Hello, this is Jang Keun-suk. I have something to confess'.

He shared that he had been diagnosed with the illness a year ago and initially didn't reveal it as he didn't want people to worry.

The video also shows Keun-suk with a swollen face and a piece of tissue paper in his mouth.

"Fortunately, the surgery was successful and the progress I see today, two weeks later, is very good," he said, adding that he was initially scared for days after the procedure.

"I've been unable to use my body. I couldn't exercise, I couldn't do anything."

Keun-suk added that he was "back to health" and travelling in Jeju.

His agency Craft 42 Ent shared with South Korean media Ilgan Sports that he had been diagnosed last October and had undergone surgery in May this year after "fulfilling part of his schedule in consultation with the medical team".

"The surgery was successful and he has recovered well," the agency added. "He is currently doing his best to take care of his health by undergoing regular examinations."

Keun-suk is best known for his K-dramas Beethoven Virus (2008), You're Beautiful (2009) and Bel Ami (2013). He also stars in the currently airing Netflix reality show The Influencer, where 77 popular South Korean content creators fight for a prize of 300 million won (S$293,000).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mMsB4I40K4[/embed]

ALSO READ: Terminally-ill man estranged from daughters for 20 years now hopes to find them to seek their forgiveness