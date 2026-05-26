Singaporean Frances Tan's Just Me shortlisted as finalist at Commonwealth Song Contest, you can vote for her now

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Homegrown singer-songwriter Frances Tan is representing our little red dot on the global stage at the grand finals of the Commonwealth Song Contest, up against six other competitors from Australia, Britain, India, Nigeria, Saint Lucia and South Africa.

The 25-year-old will be singing her original piece Just Me, which also bagged her a win in the singer-songwriter category in the UK Songwriting Contest in 2024.

In 2025, she received the SG100 Foundation's B.O.L.D Award and was appointed as the citizen-led initiative's youth and arts ambassador. Later in April, the organisation released a music video for Ride into the Sun — a song written and produced by Frances, commemorating the 10th death anniversary of our nation's founding father Lee Kuan Yew.

She has since performed her original songs at local events which saw prominent guests like Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and former president Halimah Yacob in attendance.

Frances announced last week via an Instagram post that her debut album would be out on all streaming platforms on June 1, along with an album release concert on May 31 at Toa Payoh Safra's Jubilee Restaurant.

Law Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong took to Facebook today (May 26) to voice his support for her, sharing that his first listen of Just Me struck him with how "honest and heartfelt" it was.

According to The Straits Times, Frances graduated with a bachelor's of laws from the London School of Economics in 2022 and interned at top local law firms like Rajah & Tann and Allen & Gledhill. She also holds a master's in songwriting from New York University, which she attained in 2025.

She now focuses on her career as a singer-songwriter and will be relocating to Los Angeles in August to study entertainment and media law at the University of California, Los Angeles, which she believes will help her in her music business.

Public voting for Frances can be done online via Commonwealth Song Contest's website, with polling closing on May 31. Subsequently, a closed vote will be held involving 10,000 music professionals affiliated with the UK Songwriting Contest and the Guild of International Songwriters and Composers.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com