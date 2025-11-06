Francis Ng almost got kicked off Hong Kong bus for using his senior citizen card

Hong Kong actor Francis Ng was almost told to leave a public bus recently after he used his senior citizen card because he looks too youthful for his age.

The 63-year-old wrote in a Weibo post on Nov 4: "After I tapped my card, the bus driver got annoyed and almost kicked me off the bus! I explained it wasn't intentional; I was born like this. Please look at my identification card."

He also posted a few selfies on a crowded bus, where he wore a white jumper and a black bucket hat.

While Francis didn't mention the card he used, it was believed to be the JoyYou card, which is a public transport concession for Hong Kong residents aged 60 or above to enjoy a discounted transport fare of HK$2 (S$0.34).

Netizens praised Francis for looking young for his age and some asked for his secret to looking youthful.

One of them wrote: "You should wear an 'old man's' shirt the next time. You dressed too young for your age, although you look young no matter what you wear."

"When you look like this, I will also be suspicious of you if I am the bus driver," another netizen commented.

Another netizen wrote: "Why didn't anyone give up their seat to you?"

Francis responded wittily: "Haven't I hurt enough people already?"

[[nid:724954]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.