Francis Ng's son claps back at negativity about his appearance: 'Don't waste your words'

Celebrities often get comments about their looks, and it seems that not even their children are exempt from criticism.

Recently, a netizen in Hong Kong ran into Feynman Ng, the son of veteran actor Francis Ng and his Singaporean former actress wife Ong Lay Pheng, and posted a photo with him on Xiaohongshu.

"I was so lucky to see someone I watched on TV as a child when I was at Wan Chai MTR station," she wrote.

The 16-year-old gained popularity after appearing alongside his father on the Chinese reality show Where Are We Going? Dad back in 2014, aged only five.

According to Hong Kong media, Feynman appears to have lost around 20 pounds (9kg) of weight in recent times, but received negative comments about his appearance on the post.

"He was so cute as a child, why is he like this now?" a netizen commented on a repost of the photo.

On Sunday (May 25), the teen clapped back in a Weibo post, which has since received 51,000 likes.

"If you don't like how I am now, you can leave," he wrote. "You don't have to try killing who I am currently, for your ideal version of me.

He "thanked" people for their comments but wrote, using a pun of his name sounding the same as the word 'useless', that there was no need to waste words on him.

"There is no suggestion box on my Weibo," he added.

He added recent photos of himself and even one of himself pulling a silly face on top of Victoria Peak.

This isn't the only time Feynman has created a buzz with his social media posts.

Last year, he took it too far when he posted a "funeral portrait" of his dad from the movie Infernal Affairs II (2003) and pretended to cut ties with him after the latter criticised Jacky Heung's acting on the Chinese acting variety show Memories Beyond Horizon.

Jacky, 40, is the son of influential producer-presenter Charles Heung, whose father founded one of Hong Kong's largest and most powerful triads. Netizens joked that Feynman could be in danger.

The teen promptly got admonished by Francis.

[[nid:718407]]

drimac@asiaone.com