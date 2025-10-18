French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

PARIS - Former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, is recovering at home in Saint-Tropez, southern France, following minor surgery that went well, Bardot's office said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Friday (Oct 17).

The actress thanked staff and the surgical team at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon and said she is now resting at home.

Bardot became world famous in the fifties and sixties for her free-spirited performances in movies such as And God Created Woman. As a singer, she also released several records during that time.

She stopped acting in the seventies, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name.

