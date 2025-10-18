Award Banner
French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

Brigitte Bardot the former French film star turned animal rights activist at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, on June 9, 2006.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 18, 2025 4:30 AM

PARIS - Former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, is recovering at home in Saint-Tropez, southern France, following minor surgery that went well, Bardot's office said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Friday (Oct 17).

The actress thanked staff and the surgical team at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon and said she is now resting at home.

Bardot became world famous in the fifties and sixties for her free-spirited performances in movies such as And God Created Woman. As a singer, she also released several records during that time.

She stopped acting in the seventies, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name.

