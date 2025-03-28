Award Banner
French prosecutors request 18-month suspended sentence for actor Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu walks at the courthouse, as his trial over accusation of sexual assault of two women, which prosecutors say took place during the filming of Les Volets Verts, continues in Paris, France, March 27, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 28, 2025 1:32 AM

PARIS — French prosecutors requested on Thursday (March 27) an 18-month suspended sentence and a 20,000-euro (S$28,912) fine for actor Gerard Depardieu in his sexual assault trial, Le Parisien and other media reported.

Depardieu, 76, a towering figure of French cinema, is accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. This is the first time the actor, who has faced a number of sexual assault allegations in recent years, is standing trial.

Depardieu has admitted to grabbing one of the women by the hips, but denied it was assault. His lawyer has said the accusations against his client are false and investigators biased.

Prosecutors made the request in court, media reported. The prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

