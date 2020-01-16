Frenchy Morgan to undergo surgery to look like Asian 'fantasy anime doll'

Angelique Morgan, better known as Frenchy, claims to have spent $67,000 on cosmetic surgeries so far to achieve her dream look.
PHOTO: Youtube/Barcroft TV
Bang

The former Celebrity Big Brother star - whose real name is Angelique Morgan - is set to undergo surgery to bag her dream look, which she says will see her end up looking like a character from an anime, which is a type of traditionally Japanese animation.

Frenchy says she wants to look "more Asian and more sexy", and will be undergoing a transformation to get "really big boobs".

She said: "I just want to look like a fantasy anime doll with a super power. I am not satisfied with my look right now. I'm not going to be happy until I have surgery so I can look more Asian and more sexy.

"I'm on my quest to get a transformation to look like my favourite anime doll. She's tall and slim and beautiful and she has really, really, really big boobs."

Frenchy, 44, currently has breast implants to make her chest a 34E, and has said she wants bigger implants because she gets upset when people think her breasts are "natural".

She added: "I don't want to look natural - natural is boring. [I want to look] as plastic as possible."

So far, Frenchy has spent US$50,000 (S$67,000) on her look, with a nose job and two breast enlargements, but is ready to splash more cash on further surgery.

The reality star is planning to undergo seven surgeries within the next year to achieve her desired look, and has said she doesn't care what people think about her plans.

During an episode of Hooked on the Look, she said: "If you don't like it, move on."

More about
celebrities Plastic surgery / Aesthetic treatment Reality TV shows

TRENDING

Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
6 tourists arrested after faeces found in sacred Machu Picchu area
6 tourists arrested after faeces found in sacred Machu Picchu area
Chinese woman&#039;s song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Chinese woman's song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES