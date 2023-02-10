'I go to dance practice, not clubs': 2PM's Taecyeon addresses rumours he had sex with stranger in nightclub toilet

Eating and chit-chatting, what could be a better way to spend your time?

That's probably why mukbang (a portmanteau of 'eat' and 'broadcast' in Korean) channels remain ever-popular on YouTube, but one video reached unlikely heights when it caught the attention of 2PM's Taecyeon.

Last Friday (Feb 3), popular mukbang YouTuber Stephanie Soo shared a video in which she read out anonymous confessions from her followers while eating, including one where a viewer claimed to have sex in a nightclub toilet with a stranger.

The confession said that they found out their one-night stand was a boy band member from the label JYP Entertainment when they received a non-disclosure agreement the next morning.

Netizens put on their detective hats and tried to figure out who the alleged "JYP idol from an older but still ridiculously popular group" could be, and they came to two conclusions: 2PM or Got7 (who left JYP in recent years).

One of the names being thrown around was 2PM's rapper Taecyeon.

The 34-year-old addressed the rumours on Feb 6 in an Instagram Live, saying: "I was working out and checking out the internet, and there was so much nonsense."

Taecyeon made his debut in 2008 with the boy band 2PM and is also known for his roles in K-dramas Dream High (2011), Vincenzo (2021) and Blind (2022). In June 2020, he revealed he was dating a non-celebrity.

He is also known for lurking on social media and has even taken to calling himself a "fridge" lately after reading a few hilarious hate-tweets likening his body shape to a refrigerator.

the fridge is standing in front of a tree pic.twitter.com/8n6pyodNRe — 옥택연 (@taeccool) February 6, 2023

Taecyeon also ended the Instagram Live with a salute and: "Fridge is out!"

On the same day, he tweeted a video of him in the dance studio, writing: "The fridge goes to a dance practice not clubs."

While some were surprised that news of the mukbang video had reached Taecyeon, others were amused to see him take the hate and rumours in stride.

the fridge goes to a dance practice not clubs pic.twitter.com/MGsfpbYLla — 옥택연 (@taeccool) February 6, 2023

"How anyone could slander the innocent-looking fridge like that, I will never know," one fan joked, while another tweet read: "I know right, this fridge can't even fit in a toilet stall."

One tweet even called fans the "magnets" to Taecyeon's fridge.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

