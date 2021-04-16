Friends again: Dasmond Koh and Vincent Ng finally reconcile

Were it not for the latest episode of local talkshow The Inner Circle, many wouldn't have known that local celebrity Dasmond Koh and former actor Vincent Ng were once the best of friends.

However, the two grew estranged due to a misunderstanding years ago, which was why Dasmond, 49, didn't expect to see Vincent on the episode telecast on April 14. The martial arts instructor was a special guest, along with others who had played an important role in Dasmond's life.

Vincent, 45, retired from showbiz in 2007 and hadn't appeared on such talkshows before. However, he made an exception, explaining that he was very touched to hear that Dasmond mentioned to the production crew that he still considers Vincent a close showbiz friend.

During the chat with host Guo Liang, Dasmond and Vincent said they used to meet outside of work to hang out together and talk about everything under the sun. Dasmond believed they 'clicked' so well because they were similar in age and that both of them speak bluntly.

It was the latter, however, that drove a wedge between the two, or so Vincent believed.

While he didn't go into details, Vincent recounted an incident in which he thought he was careless and didn't handle an issue properly. As he was young, he avoided the issue altogether instead of explaining himself to Dasmond, and it resulted in them communicating less.

This surprised Dasmond, who said he wasn't at all bothered by that incident. Instead, he had, all this while, believed that professional rivalry was what pushed them apart.

"Definitely not, I didn't care about that," Vincent said, shaking his head.

The two looked at each other with much surprise, before understanding and relief settled on their faces.

Dasmond sighed: "Now that we've talked it out, it all makes sense."

