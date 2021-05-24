Friends: The Reunion to also be available in Asia on May 27

OH. MY. GOD. Friends: The Reunion Special has been highly anticipated by fans far and wide ever since the comedy series wrapped up in 2004.

Having locked down a US HBO Max release on May 27, fans in Asia have been feeling a little bit left out. Now, Southeast Asian fans can join in the fun and catch Friends: The Reunion Special on the same day and time as the US release too.

The special will air on May 27 at 3.01 pm (SGT) exclusively via HBO GO in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

For the first time in 17 years, fans will see the return of Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer together for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show where they will relive the show’s fan-favourite and unforgettable moments.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/HBOMax

Taped on the original soundstage,Friends: The Reunion will be moderated by talk show host James Corden and will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/HBOMax

This once-in-a-lifetime special event honours the iconic series, which continues to permeate the zeitgeist today, with a hilarious and heartfelt night full of laughter and tears. Can we BE more excited?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.