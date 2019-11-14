Friends reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

The cast of the popular comedy television series "Friends," which will end its ten year run on May 6, 2004, are pictured on a giant billboard promoting the series finale, at the NBC television network office in Burbank, California, May 3, 2004. Cast members (L-R) are Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica, Matt Le Blanc as Joey, Lisa Kudrow as Pheobe, Matthew Perry as Chandler, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel and David Schwimmer as Ross.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Could "Friends" be getting back together, if only for a one night stand?

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six "Friends" actors and air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia.

HBO Max had no comment on the reports, which follow hints by Jennifer Aniston that something might be underway.

The talks are still in the very early stages and would not involve reviving the hit comedy series that ended in 2004, the two entertainment industry publications said, citing unidentified sources.

HBO Max secured the rights to all 10 seasons of "Friends" for its streaming service that is scheduled to launch in April 2020. The series has found a new lease of life on Netflix where it was the second most-watched show in 2018, according to Nielsen data.

Aniston joined Instagram in October by posting a recent selfie with "Friends" actors Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courtney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and David Schwimmer (Ross).

Asked about a possible new "Friends" project, Aniston told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres last month:

"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something."

Aniston said she posted the selfie because "because we miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world."

