Friends wave at 'tourist' on boat at Kallang, find out later he's a K-pop idol

Sometimes you're just at the right place at the right time.

In a TikTok video uploaded yesterday (March 4), 23-year-old student Leena Gan shared how she and her three friends unknowingly chanced upon South Korean singer-actor Yoon Doo-joon in Singapore on March 2.

The 35-year-old is the leader of K-pop boy group Highlight, formerly called Beast, who made their debut in 2009.

Doo-joon had arrived in Singapore on the same day, signing autographs for a group of fans who were waiting for him at Changi Airport. He told them he was here to film YouTube content.

In the 15-second clip posted by Gan, Doo-joon — clad in a cap and the same checkered shirt he was wearing at the airport — is seen waving at the friends and forming hearts in their direction next to a man said to be South Korean YouTuber Lee Seung-guk. There was also a camera crew with them.

"We just wanted to wave at them. Figured out who they were way later," Gan wrote in the caption of her TikTok video, adding in the comments that this happened around the Kallang area.

'What if they're celebrities?'

"Who are they?" one of the four friends asked in the video before another remarked they were likely tourists.

One later added, "What if they're celebrities and they think we recognise them but actually we just wanted to wave?"

When contacted, Gan told AsiaOne that none of them were fans and they only found out their identities from other friends after she posted about it on social media.

"We saw a Duck Tour boat in the distance and I said, 'Let's wave at the tourists!' When they got closer, we saw there was a camera crew but we couldn't see who was on the boat so I used my phone to zoom in," she recalled.

"We realised after reviewing the footage that their camera was pointing at us. Hope we won't be edited out and maybe they can make Singaporeans look like friendly people."

She added: "We waved first, then the guy on the left (Seung-guk) waved back really enthusiastically. They shouted something but we couldn't hear it."

Doo-joon left Singapore on March 3 and was seen receiving gifts from fans at Changi Airport.

He also posted that day that he was working hard filming in Singapore.

Highlight was in Singapore last year for their Lights Go On, Again concert tour. They currently have four members including Doo-joon: Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang and Son Dong-woon.

[[nid:715268]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.