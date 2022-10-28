'Friendship price' for local projects: Sora Ma rubbishes claims she's only looking for overseas jobs after award win

With great fame and acknowledgment comes a higher price tag?

Definitely not, said Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma to local Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News.

In an Oct 27 article, the 38-year-old addressed claims that she was looking for greener pastures overseas and ignoring local opportunities after clinching the Best Supporting Actress award at the recent fourth annual Asia Contents Awards in Busan.

Sora won for her role as a nightclub hostess in Mediacorp's 2021 period drama This Land Is Mine.

"I have heard some rumours saying that I only want to take overseas jobs but that's not true," she told Shin Min.

When asked if the rumours came about because she might have rejected local projects due to scheduling issues, she replied: "The point is there weren't [any local jobs]. If no one invites me, how can I reject them? This is why I'm a little upset."

The actress emphasised that her rates for local productions will not increase in light of her win and she will continue to charge 'friendship price'.

She said: "The industry should not be intimidated by the award. I'm still the same person I was, [the one] who loves to act."

"I will still continue to prioritise local productions so I hope everyone doesn't misunderstand. Don't be afraid to invite me to a show because of this [win]. As long as there are good projects, please feel free to contact me," Sora added.

Sora said she still hopes to continue working with local production companies as "most of them are producers and directors who have given me opportunities".

However, she admitted that the win has opened doors for her beyond our sunny shores and she is in talks for a few projects. Details can't be disclosed at the moment, she explained, as the negotiations are in their early stages.

"Details can only be released after things are confirmed and we start shooting and it's been approved by the companies," she said.

Sora also declined to reveal whether she had been invited to work on Korean productions after her trip to Busan, citing her agency as the reason.

Although, if she could choose which South Korean stars to work with, she has her eye set on Song Kang-ho and Hyun Bin.

The former is someone she has admired for a long time and whose films she has watched, so she hopes to learn something from him if there's an opportunity to collaborate.

As for Hyun bin, Sora hopes to work with him on a romance show.

She said: "If you're shooting a romance show, the best is Hyun Bin. There are a lot of people around me who are his fans. If I work with him, there should be many people who will want to be my 'assistant' for free. I can also help my friends get some benefit."

