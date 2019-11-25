Frozen 2 dazzles with $177 million box office debut

LOS ANGELES - Disney's Frozen 2 iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling US$130 million (S$177 million) debut.

The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame.

Frozen 2 set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). It's also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer.

Overseas, the animated adventure generated $223 million for a massive global start of US$350 million.

The first Frozen launched before Thanksgiving in 2013, collecting US$93 million during its first five days in theaters.

Brimming with hits like Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and Let It Go that have since become classics, the original film became a certified sensation and still stands as the highest-grossing animated movie in history with US$1.3 billion in global ticket sales.

Frozen 2 received a slightly less enthusiastic, though still glowing, reception from audiences, who awarded it an A- CinemaScore compared to Frozen's A+.

In Frozen 2, Princesses Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) reunite with Kristoff (Jonathan Gross) and Olaf (Josh Gad), to embark on an adventure beyond Arendelle to find out why Elsa was born with magical powers.