Frozen actress Kristen Bell gets Hollywood star

Actor Kristen Bell poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, on Nov 19, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

LOS ANGELES - Frozen (2013) actress Kristen Bell was honoured on Tuesday (Nov 19) with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, with her joking that a mugger would soon demand a woman's purse on the same spot with the words "Let it go!".

Bell, who came to fame on TV teen detective show Veronica Mars (2004 to 2019) and appears in NBC's The Good Place (2016 to present), unveiled her new star alongside fellow honoree Idina Menzel.

The pair reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2, the sequel to Disney's animated smash hit out in Singapore on Thursday.

"I am so grateful to be accepting this honour today on these hallowed streets where Pretty Woman (1990) sold her body for money - it's really a dream," joked Bell.

The ceremony took place towards the eastern end of the Walk of Fame in Hollywood Boulevard. The Good Place creator Michael Schur described the location as "the most glamorous location in all of show business - the semi-abandoned Starline Tours branch office".

The ceremony was attended by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti and Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn.

"As wonderful as this recognition feels in the moment, I know that it's only temporary," said Bell.

She added: "This star will really only know its true value when, inevitably, someone is mugged in that very spot and as they clutch their purse, the assailant screams, 'Let it go!'. And the victim will look up and say, 'That's not even her song.'"

Let It Go, the Oscar-winning showstopper of the first Frozen movie, was sung by Menzel.

Bell also paid tribute to Menzel, who has an enlarged role in the sequel.

"I'm not going to say it's better than the first because all the music is good," she told Agence France-Presse. "But I will tell you they did the smartest thing with the second movie because they decided, rightfully so, to double down on Idina."

"Let It Go was such a hit and the geniuses at Disney were like 'What if we just gave her two songs? Wouldn't that be like twice as good?' And guess what - it is," Bell added.

More about
Hollywood disney

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Homebuyers in China were promised &#039;park views&#039;... the property company built a plastic lake
Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban

SERVICES