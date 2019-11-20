Frozen actress Kristen Bell gets Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES - Frozen (2013) actress Kristen Bell was honoured on Tuesday (Nov 19) with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, with her joking that a mugger would soon demand a woman's purse on the same spot with the words "Let it go!".

Bell, who came to fame on TV teen detective show Veronica Mars (2004 to 2019) and appears in NBC's The Good Place (2016 to present), unveiled her new star alongside fellow honoree Idina Menzel.

The pair reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2, the sequel to Disney's animated smash hit out in Singapore on Thursday.

"I am so grateful to be accepting this honour today on these hallowed streets where Pretty Woman (1990) sold her body for money - it's really a dream," joked Bell.

The ceremony took place towards the eastern end of the Walk of Fame in Hollywood Boulevard. The Good Place creator Michael Schur described the location as "the most glamorous location in all of show business - the semi-abandoned Starline Tours branch office".