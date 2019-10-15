Frozen star Idina Menzel in talks to star in Cinderella

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Idina Menzel is in talks to play the evil stepmother in the new Cinderella film.

The Frozen star is wanted to portray Evelyn, who is cruel to her stepdaughter, in Sony's musical adaptation of the folk tale.

Camilla Cabello will star as Cinderella, while the Fairy Godmother will be played by Pose star Billy Porter.

The film is based on an idea by James Corden, who is producing alongside Leo Pearlman under his Fulwell 73 banner. It will be written and directed by Pitch Perfect producer Kay Cannon.

Idina, 48, famously voiced Queen Elsa in Frozen and has also starred in Broadway shows Wicked and Rent. She won a Tony award in 2004 for her performance in the former.

Havana hitmaker Camilla's performance as Cinderella will be her first film role and she can't wait to take on the iconic role as she is such a big fan of Disney's movies about the character.

The former Fifth Harmony member previously said: "I'm so excited about it. It's going to be really cool ... I'm super pumped about it. I mean I just want to be a Disney Princess so bad, more than I want anything."

And the 22-year-old pop superstar isn't worried about stepping into Cinderella's glass slippers because she wears "uncomfortable shoes every day".

She said: "Well here's the thing, I wear uncomfortable shoes every day, it might as well be a glass one and I might as well be a Disney princess."

Emmy Award winner Billy, 50, confirmed that he is part of the cast during a Q&A session at the New Yorker Festival.

He said: "I have a couple of movies that I'm working on. I'm gonna be playing the fairy godmother in the new Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello."

The film is set to be released in 2021, with production due to begin next year.

More about
celebrities Hollywood singer

TRENDING

Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you

SERVICES