Full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections unleashed

The first official trailer to The Matrix 4 is finally out!

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the first trailer and with the WhatIsTheMatrix.com teaser website revealing tiny bits and pieces here and there, it’s safe to say that fans have been patient enough.

Officially titled The Matrix Resurrections, the film is the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise and sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity.

The film features new cast members such as Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra and more.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski and is currently still slated for release in theatres on Dec 22, 2021.

