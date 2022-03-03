Fullmetal Alchemist wraps entire series with 2 new live-action movies

The world of Fullmetal Alchemist is growing, as two new live-action films based on the legendary series have been announced.

Titled Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation, both films will depict the final battle from the manga series and hopefully complete the manga.

In The Avenger Scar, Scar (Mackenyu Arata) is on a quest for vengeance for the slaughter of his people. He later crosses paths with Ed (Ryosuke Yamada) who’s now an employee of the same military that carried out the massacre.

Aside from Scar, the sequel films will also see the live-action debuts of Lin Yao/Greed (portrayed by Keisuke Watanabe), King Bradley (Hiroshi Tachi), Alex Louis Armstrong (Koji Yamamoto), Olivier Mira Armstrong (Chiaki Kuriyama), Solf J. Kimblee (Yuki Yamada), Lan Fan (Yuina Kuroshima), and Van Hohenheim (Seiyo Uchino).

The sequels will see Yamada, Dean Fujioka and Tsubasa Honda set to reprise their role from the first live-action film that was released in 2017. Also returning from the first live-action Fullmetal Alchemist are director Fumihiko Sori and scriptwriting partner Takeshi Miyamoto.

The Avenger Scar is set to open on May 20, 2022, whilst The Last Transmutation will release a month later on June 24, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.