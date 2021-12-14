A future James Bond could be non-binary, says producer

A future James Bond could be non-binary.

Daniel Craig has stepped away from portraying the suave spy and although producer Barbara Broccoli dismissed suggestions a future version of the character would be played by a woman, she admitted it is possible the role could go to someone who doesn't identify with either gender and uses neutral They/Them pronouns.

Appearing on the Girls On Film podcast, host Anna Smith asked if Barbara thought 007 would always be male and she replied: "I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men.

"I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man."

But when Anna suggested "Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?", she replied: "Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

And the producer confirmed the next Bond may not necessarily be white.

She said: "We want the actor to be British… and British, as we know, can be many things."

Henry Cavill recently put himself forward as a potential Bond.

Asked about the prospect of playing Bond, Henry - who is best known for playing Superman - shared: "Look … I hate it when people start a sentence with, 'Look …' - it sounds like they're lying about something. I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. … In an ideal world, I'd never have to turn anything down.

"Nothing is off the table. It's an honour to even be part of that conversation."

And Henry Golding previously revealed that he was "honoured" to be linked with the iconic part and claimed that it was the right time for a non-white Bond.

He said: "It does seem to be a question that always comes up. It was definitely from Crazy Rich, maybe [the scene with] the white suit coming out the park.

"I'm Asian and everybody's fighting for a diverse Bond - sorry, white guys.

"Isn't it great that we're having that conversation? Isn't it great that people are like, 'Ok, now it's time, why the hell can't we have a black Bond, an Asian Bond, a mixed-race Bond, a non-distinct Bond?'

"I don't know ... It's an honour to even be in the conversation. It's one of the greatest film roles ever, you'd be stupid to be like, 'I don't want to do that s***.' F*** no, it would be the wildest ride."

Other names in the frame have included Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Rege-Jean Page, and Paul Mescal.