G-Dragon and Elton John to perform at Singapore F1 race

Bless us, two of the most fashionable music icons will be in town at the same time.

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has just announced the first two acts at this year's race - G-Dragon will perform on Oct 3 and Elton John on Oct 5.

More performers will be revealed in the coming months.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 will take place from Oct 3 to 5.



Single-day tickets starting from $148, as well as tickets to the new Marina Bay Grandstand, are now on sale at singaporegp.sg.

