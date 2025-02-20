Award Banner
Award Banner
entertainment

G-Dragon and Elton John to perform at Singapore F1 race

G-Dragon and Elton John to perform at Singapore F1 race
G-Dragon (left) and Elton John will perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025.
PHOTO: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 20, 2025 3:58 AM

Bless us, two of the most fashionable music icons will be in town at the same time.

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has just announced the first two acts at this year's race - G-Dragon will perform on Oct 3 and Elton John on Oct 5.

More performers will be revealed in the coming months.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 will take place from Oct 3 to 5.

Single-day tickets starting from $148, as well as tickets to the new Marina Bay Grandstand, are now on sale at singaporegp.sg.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGRv5NQSoEo/[/embed]

editor@asiaone.com

celebritiessingersFormula OneSingapore Grand Prix
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.