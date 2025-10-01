G-Dragon fever begins with Ubermensch star dancing for you at Singapore exhibition

Ahead of K-pop superstar G-Dragon's performance at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this Friday (Oct 3), you can first see him dance for you up close at his exhibition here.

AsiaOne visited the 37-year-old's Ubermensch media exhibition at Jewel Changi Airport today (Oct 1). Held at the Changi Experience Studio, the exhibition, held for the first time in Southeast Asia, is a unique experience for his fans.

Right at the beginning, fans will be greeted by the singer-songwriter himself, who appears on the LED panel waving, posing and bowing.

Travelling to the next section, you will be able to view G-Dragon on LED screens in his daisy garden, with his track Too Bad from the Ubermensch album playing overhead.

Next, walk through a garden, filled with his favourite daisy flowers decorated with real leafy plants. The garden is a sensory experience where you can not only touch the plants but also smell a floral fragrance in the air.

Passing through the garden, you will visit the media zone next, where LED screens display footage from Ubermensch exhibitions held internationally, including Taipei, Osaka and Hong Kong.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the VR Cinema, where each fan will put on a pair of VR headsets to see G-Dragon dancing to his song Take Me at close proximity while "looking" into your eyes.

However, your spectacles must be removed while wearing the headsets and contact lenses are recommended for the best experience.

Before walking to the digital gallery, you may also wish to take a photo with a fixture of the Ubermensch logo. The position of this display is reportedly the first time where fans can pose directly behind the installation.

In the Digital Gallery, catch G-Dragon dancing to Take Me and view various photos and props from his music videos, including the wind-up key in his Drama music video.

You can also visit and take photos with sets recreated from his Power music video, including the Powerbooth and a graffiti-filled train interior at the Artist Zones in the exhibition.

At last, your time with G-Dragon is coming to an end. Before exiting the exhibition, see him take a bow with his song Drama before bidding goodbye to him.

For fans who purchased the Singapore City Exclusive Package, you will also be entitled to a hologram video-filming experience with G-Dragon, where you can interact and pose with him. The suit he wears in the video is exclusively for the Singapore exhibition.

For all ticket-holders who wish to purchase merchandise, including the official daisy lightstick, you can visit the shop at Jewel's South Gateway Garden on level 2.

You can also proceed to the viewing deck at the same level to take photos at the G-Dragon Daisy Garden.

Which is what this reporter did.

G-Dragon Ubermensch Media Exhibition is now open till Oct 13. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased exclusively on the Klook website.

