Gal Gadot claims Joss Whedon 'threatened' her career

Gal Gadot claims her career was "threatened" by Joss Whedon.

The Wonder Woman star worked with the filmmaker in 2017 on Justice League and she has claimed the Hollywood director said he would "make her career miserable" if she did something about her claims.

Speaking to Israeli news outlet N12, she explained of her interactions with the filmmaker: "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead."

Whedon has come under fire as of late after allegations were made by actor Ray Fisher - who plays Cyborg. He accused Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of engaging in misconduct.

Confirming she was spoken to by those conducting the investigation, she said: "I know that they've done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them."

WarnerMedia previously confirmed that it had concluded its investigation and that remedial action has been taken. However, the company refused to elaborate on what action had been taken.

Gal confessed: "I don't know what that means either. I'm curious to know what's going to be the outcome."

Ray had alleged that racial issues played a role in determining the film's final cut and suggested the decision to give his character a diminished role in the film "was neither an accident nor coincidence".

Speaking about his experience of making the movie, Ray explained: "The erasure of people of colour from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence…

"Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability > Entertainment (sic)"