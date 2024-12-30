Gal Gadot diagnosed with massive blood clot in her brain before giving birth

Gal Gadot was diagnosed with a "massive blood clot" in her brain shortly before she gave birth.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed daughter Ori into the world in March with her husband Jaron Varsano, but on Sunday (Dec 29), she took to social media to reveal that she had to have an MRI in the final weeks of pregnancy after dealing with "excruciating headaches" that left her bed bound.

She wrote on Instagram: "In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.

"We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning 'my light', wasn't chosen by chance.

"Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."

The Hollywood actress underwent "weeks of dedicated care" and felt grateful to be able to say that she is now "fully healed" from everything.

She went on: "Thanks to an extraordinary team of doctors at @cedarssinai and weeks of dedicated care, I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I've been given back."

The Wonder Woman star — who also has Alma, 13, Maya, seven, and Daniella, three, with Jaron — has learned "so much" from her ordeal and wants to raise awareness of the health issue.

She said: "The journey has taught me so much. First, it's vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it's telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving.

"Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain).

"It's so important to identify early because it's treatable. While rare, it's a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower.

"If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing."

[[nid:712971]]