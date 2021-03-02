Gal Gadot expecting third child

Gal Gadot is expecting her third child.

The Wonder Woman star has confirmed that she and her husband Jaron Varsano are set to welcome their third child - a sibling for Maya, three, and Alma, nine.

Sharing a family photo, she captioned it: "Here we go again ... @JaronVarsano (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gal previously confessed she felt "like a God" when she had her children.

Sharing her own 'Wonder Woman' experience, she said: "When I had my two daughters. I know this sounds cheesy, but you feel like you are a God when you deliver your children. It's like, 'I made this!' The best feeling in the world is to become a mother and give life."

And Gal admitted she was a lot more relaxed around her second pregnancy because she'd been through it before, and when Maya was born, she needed to focus more on Alma's needs.

She said: "I was a lot more nervous with my first pregnancy but with Maya I was at ease. It's different because you have that experience behind you when you have a second child.

"When Maya was born, I felt like I needed to empower Alma because she was the one who would go through the big change in her life by having a baby sister. Maya just needed affection and warmth. Alma was the one who needed attention. She's an amazing big sister."

Gal also explained the origins of her kids' names - Maya and Alma.

Speaking about her children's monikers, she added: "Maya is named after Maya Angelou. In ancient Hebrew, Alma means universe and in Spanish it means soul. I think both are lovely names. I'm so grateful to have two beautiful girls."