Gal Gadot hopes her new Netflix thriller launches a new female action hero

Gal Gadot hopes that Heart of Stone launches a new female action hero.

The 38-year-old actress stars as agent Rachel Stone in the Netflix spy thriller and hopes that the character can match the legacy of male spy heroes such as James Bond, Jason Bourne and Ethan Hunt from Mission: Impossible.

Gal told Empire magazine: "I realised that there was an audience for a female action protagonist.

"I grew up watching Bond, Mission and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that's been done many times already."

An early image from the film - which is slated for release in August - shows Gadot's character skipping across an exploding blimp but the Wonder Woman actress claims that the scene was actually toned down.

She explained: "The scene was even crazier, at a higher altitude, and we got into the science of it and dialled it down so that a human could do it.

"That was something I wanted to really make sure we nailed it. That could be done by people."

Gal had to spend time in a wind tunnel to recreate the challenging conditions of the scene but revealed that she has to be reined in by the stunt team at times.

She said: "What I can do as an actor, I'll always go for it and... fight with intention and really perform that. The crazy, crazy stuff, I can't, they won't let me!"

Gal recently admitted that she suffers from imposter syndrome.

In a cover interview with L'Officiel magazine, she said: "It's funny, I always feel like I have this imposter syndrome, because I feel so lucky and I'm so happy that I get to do what I really, really, really love.

"I always feel like, 'I hope they're gonna like it.' There's never a moment when I'm like, 'They're gonna love this.'"

