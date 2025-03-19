Gal Gadot says playing Evil Queen in Snow White was "delicious".

Gal Gadot found playing the Evil Queen in Snow White to be "delicious".

The 39-year-old actress stars alongside Rachel Zegler in the new musical fantasy film, and Gal has revealed that she relished playing a villainous character in the movie.

She told Variety: "It was different than anything that I've ever done because I was playing the villain. She's so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play."

Gal — who is perhaps best known for playing the lead in the Wonder Woman film franchise — loved the experience of getting to grips with a new character.

The Hollywood star shared: "That's the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate — what triggers them, what they love, what scares them — it's something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."

Gal was actually crowned Miss Israel before she found success in Hollywood.

The film star — who won the beauty pageant back in 2004 — admitted that she didn't actually take the event "very seriously" at all.

During an appearance on Hot Ones, Gal — who has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008 — shared: "When I went to Miss Israel in Israel, to begin with, I went for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma ... and then I won and that was shocking.

"I never meant to win, I came for fun, and all of a sudden — it's funny, you're 18, you're not taking things very seriously. The only part that I enjoyed doing was the opening sequence with the dance."

[[nid:715040]]