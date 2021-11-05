Gal Gadot transforms into evil queen for Disney’s live-action Snow White

After taking on the Wonder Woman mantle in two movies (with a third one on the way), Gal Gadot is looking to ditch her benevolent superhero persona for a villain in another universe.

The actress, who is currently in final negotiations with Disney, may soon step up to the mirror as the Evil Queen in the studio's upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White, which is expected to begin production in 2022.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs animated movie was released in 1937 to critical reception and widespread popularity.

In it, the character is often seen standing in front of her Magic Mirror to famously ask, "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?"

Not much is known about the live-action film, but sources close to Deadline report that it will build upon the story and music from the animated classic, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar and Tony-winning duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, coming onboard as songwriters.

Marc Webb will be directing the project alongside Marc Platt as producer, with Rachel Zegler set to play the Disney princess.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.